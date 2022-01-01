Go
Pop's BBQ image
Barbeque

Pop's BBQ

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

495 Reviews

$$

130 N Dubuque St

Iowa City, IA 52245

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

130 N Dubuque St, Iowa City IA 52245

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Micky’s Irish Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Donnelly's Pub - IC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Falbo Bros Pizzeria - IC

No reviews yet

Falbo Bros Pizzeria opened for business August 1, 1992 in Madison, Wisconsin. The Pizzeria was brought to life by two University of Wisconsin students who wanted to create a better tasting pizza. The word quickly spread and Falbo Bros has grown from one location, to stores in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Texas.
Our focus has always been on using high quality ingredients and combining them with our traditional pizza technique. We only use stone deck ovens powered by flames, not conveyor belts, and our sauce and pizza dough are made from scratch. Our pizzas are handmade, recipes are passed down, and ingredients prepared by hand, not a machine. We put the extra time and effort into crafting our delicious pizza, and we think you will notice the difference.

The Stuffed Olive Iowa City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pop's BBQ

orange star4.6 • 495 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston