Pork Barrel BBQ

Your favorite neighborhood bar and BBQ joint—Alexandria's favorite BBQ for almost a decade. Located in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2312 Mt Vernon Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1060 reviews)

Popular Items

Cornbread$1.95
House-made Daily, Moist, with real corn.
Pick 2 Meat Platter$16.95
Choose two Meats, and two Sides with Cornbread
Collard Greens$3.50
Texas Sized Pitmaster Nachos$14.95
Nachos for 2. Corn Tortilla chips, topped with our "Monster Cheese" pico de gallo, Jalapenos, Creamy Cole Slaw, Sweet BBQ Sauce and choice of BBQ.
Monster Mac & Cheese$3.50
Creamy Cole Slaw$3.50
Pick 3 Meat Platter$19.95
Choose three Meats, and two Sides with Cornbread
Pulled Pork Sandwich$7.25
Classic Pulled Pork Sandwich on a Potato Roll with choice of sauce at pick up.
Sweet BBQ Baked Beans$3.50
Potato Roll$0.85
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2312 Mt Vernon Ave

Alexandria VA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

