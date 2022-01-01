Go
The Portsmouth Brewery

56 Market St

Popular Items

B.Y.O. Burger$12.00
8 oz grass-fed beef with the toppings of your choice on a sesame bun.
Vegan Burger$14.00
House-made chickpea and quinoa patty, tomato jam, heirloom tomatoes,
vegan parmesan cheese (contains nuts), caramelized onions, shaved onion, Bibb lettuce, vegan mayo on sesame bun.
Jumbo Pretzel$11.00
A ginormous pretzel topped with everything bagel spice and house-made ale mustard.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Bread and butter pickles, pimento cheese, shaved lettuce, PBrew hot sauce on sesame bun.
Buffalo Style Chicken Tenders$14.00
Tenders fried in light ale batter, tossed in hot Buffalo-style sauce.
Cauliflower Reuben$14.00
Caraway roasted cauliflower, swiss cheese, local sauerkraut, thousand island dressing on light rye bread.
Basket of Fries$8.00
Served with herbed aioli.
Surrender to the Flow - 12 - oz can$6.00
Juicy New England Style IPA bursting with notes of pineapple, tropical fruit, and orange zest with a subtle bitterness. Hopped with Idaho 7 and Centennial 7.0%
Bowl of Chili$11.00
Chorizo, all natural ground beef, bell peppers, kidney beans, house brown ale
Full Baby Kale Salad$14.00
Baby kale, field carrots, chickpeas, red cabbage, roasted delicata squash, sun-dried tomatoes, dried cranberry oat granola, sheep milk feta cheese, lemon tahini vinaigrette.
Portsmouth NH

Sunday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:30 pm
