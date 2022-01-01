The Portsmouth Brewery
Please stay safe, strong and resilient!
56 Market St
Popular Items
Location
56 Market St
Portsmouth NH
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Moe's Italian Sandwiches -Portsmouth (Downtown - The Original)
Thank you for your order!
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club
Come in and enjoy!
la carreta Portsmouth
Come in and enjoy!
Legends Billiards
Come in and enjoy!