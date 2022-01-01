Portsmouth restaurants you'll love
Casa Grande Mexican Restaurant
4623 Gallia Street, New Boston
|Popular items
|👨👩👧👦 Family-Size Cheese Dip 16oz
|$11.50
16 ounces of our signature cheese dip with a large bag of chips.
|Small Cheese Dip
|$3.80
Made from scratch daily using melted-to-perfection White American cheese blended with milk and a pinch of fresh, minced jalapeño.
|El Texano ⭐️
|$14.25
Grilled steak and chicken sautéed with shrimp, tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Served on a bed of rice, with tortillas, and topped with our signature cheese dip.
Donut Distillery - Portsmouth
416 Chillicothe Street, Portsmouth
Oscar's Restaurant & Lounge
711 2nd Street, Portsmouth