Chicken sandwiches in Prescott

Prescott restaurants
Prescott restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Brown Bag Burger - Prescott

150 E Sheldon St # 111, Prescott

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Served with Hawaiian Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle
More about Brown Bag Burger - Prescott
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lone Spur Cafe

106 W Gurley St, Prescott

Avg 4 (704 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
More about Lone Spur Cafe
Bill's Grill

333 S Montezuma St, Prescott

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cordon Bleu Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Grilled chicken, Swiss, ham, goop sauce
More about Bill's Grill
COLT Grill, BBQ & Spirits

202 South Montezuma Street, Prescott

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$11.75
fried fresh chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
Smoked BBQ Chicken Sandwich$10.25
slow smoked and tender chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, house BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.75
tender smoked chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
More about COLT Grill, BBQ & Spirits
BiGA

623 Miller Valley Road, Prescott

No reviews yet
Takeout
Herb Marinated Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Local Tomatoes, Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Arugula, Whole Grain Mustard Aioli, House-Made BiGA Bun
More about BiGA

