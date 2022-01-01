Chicken sandwiches in Prescott
Prescott restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Brown Bag Burger - Prescott
150 E Sheldon St # 111, Prescott
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
Served with Hawaiian Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lone Spur Cafe
106 W Gurley St, Prescott
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Bill's Grill
333 S Montezuma St, Prescott
|Cordon Bleu Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
Grilled chicken, Swiss, ham, goop sauce
COLT Grill, BBQ & Spirits
202 South Montezuma Street, Prescott
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.75
fried fresh chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
|Smoked BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$10.25
slow smoked and tender chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, house BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.75
tender smoked chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo