Bars & Lounges
American

PressBox Sports Grill

Open today 11:30 AM - 9:30 PM

StarStarStarStar

371 Reviews

$$

1552 E Champlain Dr

Fresno, CA 93720

Popular Items

The Mother Of All Burgers$19.75
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Steak Bites$16.23
Garlic Bread Sticks$11.25
Chicken Nachos$14.25
Buffalo Wing Salad$15.35
Sidewinder Fries$10.45
Wings (Full Order)$14.50
Western Bacon Burger$14.85
Chicken and Steak Nachos$18.25

check markSports
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm

1552 E Champlain Dr, Fresno CA 93720

Directions

