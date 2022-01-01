Prime Pizza and Grill
Our founder, Sant, immigrated from India more than 25 years ago. Beginning in 2009, Sant, his sons, and daughter built “Prime Pizza”, from their combined experience of decades in food service, and good old family support and hard work.
Today, Prime Pizza & Grill ranks as one of the oldest local pizza restaurants in Woodbridge, Virginia, serving made-to-order pizza, wings, and many American favorites like cheesesteaks, Italian hoagies, burgers, pasta, calzone & strombolis, gourmet salads, wraps & gyros, fish & chips, and several deserts. A few years ago, they added an Indian food it goes by Prime Tandoori menu, based on the Sant’s family recipes, including a very addictive butter chicken, chicken, and seafood curry, kabob, and lamb specialties.
2902 Garber Way
Location
Woodbridge VA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
