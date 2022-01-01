Go
Prime Pizza and Grill

Our founder, Sant, immigrated from India more than 25 years ago. Beginning in 2009, Sant, his sons, and daughter built “Prime Pizza”, from their combined experience of decades in food service, and good old family support and hard work.
Today, Prime Pizza & Grill ranks as one of the oldest local pizza restaurants in Woodbridge, Virginia, serving made-to-order pizza, wings, and many American favorites like cheesesteaks, Italian hoagies, burgers, pasta, calzone & strombolis, gourmet salads, wraps & gyros, fish & chips, and several deserts. A few years ago, they added an Indian food it goes by Prime Tandoori menu, based on the Sant’s family recipes, including a very addictive butter chicken, chicken, and seafood curry, kabob, and lamb specialties.

2902 Garber Way

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$4.99
White meat chicken tenders golden brown. Served with choice of sauce.
Vegetable Samosa (1pc)$2.99
Crispy turnover filled with potatoes and green peas. Served with tamarind or green chutney.
Vegetable Samosa (2pc)$5.50
Crispy turnover filled with potatoes and green peas. Served with tamarind or green chutney.
Tandoori Naan (1Pc)$2.29
Traditional unleavened white flour bread freshly cooked in tandoori clay oven.
Chicken Tikka Kabob$15.99
Boneless chunks of chicken marinated in yogurt, seasoned in mild herbs and spices then charbroiled. Served with basmati rice, naan, and salad.
Garlic Naan (1pc)$3.49
Traditional unleavened white flour bread freshly cooked in tandoori clay oven topped with garlic and cilantro
Butter Chicken$12.99
Chef's specialty tender chicken cooked in a traditional tomato sauce. Served with basmati rice.
Large Specialty Pizza$15.99
Chicken Tikka Masala$12.99
A house specialty charbroiled chunks of chicken cooked in chef's secret blend of spices. Served with basmati rice. It has both onion sauce and butter sauce while cooked with green peppers and onions to give its extra masala taste.
Chicken tikka masala is a dish consisting of roasted marinated chicken chunks in spiced curry sauce. The curry is usually creamy and orange-colored(may defer). The dish was popularized by cooks from the Indian subcontinent living in Great Britain and is offered at restaurants around the world.
Pepperoni Lovers Pizza
Loaded with more cheese and more pepperoni.
Location

Woodbridge VA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

