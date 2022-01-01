Prime Pizza and Grill

A house specialty charbroiled chunks of chicken cooked in chef's secret blend of spices. Served with basmati rice. It has both onion sauce and butter sauce while cooked with green peppers and onions to give its extra masala taste.

Chicken tikka masala is a dish consisting of roasted marinated chicken chunks in spiced curry sauce. The curry is usually creamy and orange-colored(may defer). The dish was popularized by cooks from the Indian subcontinent living in Great Britain and is offered at restaurants around the world.

