U Pick 6 Public House

Come on in and enjoy!

4575 WEST RIDGE ROAD

Popular Items

Bacon & Swiss Burger$13.99
half pound pub burger with smoked bacon, swiss, lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun
Anniversary$12.99
toasted everything bagel filled with smoked turkey breast, bacon, cucumber, provolone & asiago artichoke dip
Reuben$11.99
shaved corned beef, swiss & sauerkraut with thousand island dressing on toasted marble rye bread
Margherita Pizza$11.99
crushed plum tomatoes & dollops of fresh mozzarella garnished with fresh basil; drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Pepperoni Pizza$10.99
our signature pizza sauce with our house cheese blend topped with pepperoni & italian seasoning
Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.79
spicy chicken tortilla soup topped with melted cheddar jack cheese & tricolored tortilla chips
Pub Fries$3.59
Italian Boli$12.99
salami, capicola, pepperoni, smoked sausage & our house cheese blend; served with side of our signature pizza sauce
BBQ Chicken Pizza$11.99
diced chicken breast, bbq sauce, cheddar jack & gouda cheese; topped with cilantro & scallions
Homemade Stout Pretzel$7.99
jumbo stout stone baked pretzel served with a melted, housemade cheddar sauce & honey mustard
4575 WEST RIDGE ROAD

ERIE PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
