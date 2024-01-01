Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Pullman

Pullman restaurants
Pullman restaurants that serve spaghetti

Scusi!

337 E Main Street, Pullman

Spaghetti and Meatballs$16.00
Handmade meatballs over spaghetti noodles, with our marinara sauce and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.
More about Scusi!
Zeppoz - 780 Southeast Bishop Boulevard

780 Southeast Bishop Boulevard, Pullman

Spaghetti$13.99
House-made red sauce (choice of meat or meatless), served on spaghetti noodles and topped with grated Parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread and a side salad.
More about Zeppoz - 780 Southeast Bishop Boulevard

