Spaghetti in Pullman
Pullman restaurants that serve spaghetti
Scusi!
337 E Main Street, Pullman
|Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$16.00
Handmade meatballs over spaghetti noodles, with our marinara sauce and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.
Zeppoz - 780 Southeast Bishop Boulevard
780 Southeast Bishop Boulevard, Pullman
|Spaghetti
|$13.99
House-made red sauce (choice of meat or meatless), served on spaghetti noodles and topped with grated Parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread and a side salad.