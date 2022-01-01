Pure Project

Go
Crowlers and cans available for pick up! Please bring your own reusable bag.
Orders will not be held past the day/time selected. If you have any questions, call our Miramar Taproom at (858) 252-6143

9030 Kenamar Dr • $

Planifolia (500ml)$28.00
Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout with Double Vanilla, 12.5% ABV - 500ml Bottle
Flames Of Eden (4 Pack)$23.00
Murky Double IPA with Blood Orange and Cherry, 8.2% ABV - 4 Pack
*Created for International Women’s Collaboration Brew Day
Ethereal Plane (4 Pack)$22.00
Murky IPA with Riwaka, Motueka & HBC 586, 6.3% ABV - 4 Pack
Beast Below (500ml)$26.00
Imperial Stout w/ Wild Thai Banana, Cocoa & Coffee, 11.6% ABV - 500ml Bottle
Soul Of The Oak (4 Pack)$18.00
Barrel-Lagered Maibock, 7.0% ABV - 4 pack
*Collaboration with Eppig Brewing
Sacred Space (4 Pack)$17.00
Belgian style Single Ale, 5.6% ABV - 4 Pack
Hydra (4 Pack)$25.00
Sour Double IPA w/ Dragon Fruit, Raspberries, & Milk Sugar, 8.5% ABV - 4 Pack
Location

9030 Kenamar Dr

San Diego CA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
