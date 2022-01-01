Go
Toast

Purple Orchid

Open Mon to Fri from 8am to 5pm

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

100 S Biscayne Blvd SUITE 101 • $$

Avg 3 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Avocado Toast$8.99
Artisan bread, smashed avocado, egg whites, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese
Health Shot$4.99
Fresh pressed ginger, lemon and honey
Acai Bowls$4.99
Our signature acai bowls in smaller portions. Min Qty 10. Please choose Qty at checkout.
Classic Salad$9.99
Chicken breast, avocado, spring mix, bacon, cucumber, tomatoes, provolone cheese, cilantro avocado dressing
Oatmeal$6.99
Oatmeal with banana and blueberries, honey
Lunch Bowl Bar$9.99
Make your own salad just how you want it! Choose your base, 4 basic ingredients, 1 premium ingredient, 1 dressing and ready to go! Fresh and delicious. Simple!
Acai Crush$7.99
Acai, strawberry, banana, peanut butter, and almond Milk.
The Green Life$12.99
Organic acai blended with guarana and banana. Topped with blueberries, banana, hemp seeds, granola and honey
Classic Wrap$9.99
Chicken breast, avocado, spring mix, bacon, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, provolone cheese, cilantro avocado dressing
The Strawberry$12.99
Organic acai blended with guarana and banana. Topped with banana, strawberries, granola, almonds and honey
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

100 S Biscayne Blvd SUITE 101

Miami FL

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Crazy Poke rebuilding

No reviews yet

Let the good times roll

Issabella's

No reviews yet

Issabella's Lincoln Road

Marabu

No reviews yet

Coal-Fired Cuban Cuisine

Borsalino Cafe

No reviews yet

European Coffee and Food in the heart of downtown Miami

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston