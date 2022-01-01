Go
Menu is subject to change

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

106 W 3rd Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (365 reviews)

Popular Items

Keto Taco Meal$15.00
Three street tacos of your choice. Served with rice & beans. Rice Ingredients: cauliflower, green beans, saffron and bacon oil. Tortilla ingredients: coconut flour, almond flour, psyllium husk powder and egg whites. Beans Ingredients: Egg plant, jalapeno, tomato, onion, garlic, chorizo and bacon
Keto Chicken Empanadas$11.00
Delicious chicken empanadas served with shredded lettuce, diced tomatos, queso fresco and green salsa. Haza Ingredients: Coconut flour, almond flour, psyllium husk powder and egg whites
Keto Pizza -Pulled Pork$15.00
Slow roasted pork shoulder, freshly made tomatillo sauce, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onion, topped with jalapeno and fresh cilantro on a cauliflower crust
Keto Street Taco
Buffalo Cauliflower$12.00
Cauliflower lightly battered with house beer batter, served with buffalo sauce and ranch for dipping
Double Smash Burger$14.00
8oz beef patty, butter lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickle and thousand island sauce
Fish/Shrimp & Chips$17.00
Cod or shrimp lightly battered in our R Bar signature beer batter, served with french fries and tartar sauce
Chicken Tenders$11.00
R Bar signature beer batter and chicken pieces, served with your choice of Ranch, BBQ or Honey Mustard
Chicken Wings$14.00
Wings are tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with ranch, celery and carrots.
Street Tacos
Street taco of your choice
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

106 W 3rd Street

Long Beach CA

Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

