Pasta salad in Ridgeland

Ridgeland restaurants
Ridgeland restaurants that serve pasta salad

Item pic

 

BBC Ridgeland

879 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pesto Pasta Salad$11.95
Romaine lettuce, croutons, seashell pasta, cucumbers, pesto dressing, parmesan cheese & grilled chicken breast
More about BBC Ridgeland
Basil's - Ridgeland image

 

Basil's - Ridgeland

1000 Highland Colony Pkwy Suite 8003, Ridgeland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pasta Chef Salad$11.25
Pasta Salad Bowl topped with ham & turkey
Pasta Salad Bowl$9.25
Romaine & Spring Mix garnished with Roma tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, and a deviled egg. Tossed in pesto mayo with a blend of onion, bell peppers and garlic
More about Basil's - Ridgeland

