Philly rolls in
Ridgeland
/
Ridgeland
/
Philly Rolls
Ridgeland restaurants that serve philly rolls
Red 8 Kitchen
910 Highland Colony Pkwy, Ridgeland
Avg 4.8
(23 reviews)
S7. Philly Roll*
$8.00
shrimp tempura topped w. black pepper tuna, wasabi mayo
More about Red 8 Kitchen
BBC Ridgeland
879 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland
No reviews yet
Philly Spring Rolls
$7.95
Seasoned beef, peppers, onions, with queso fondue.
More about BBC Ridgeland
