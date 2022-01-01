Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly rolls in Ridgeland

Ridgeland restaurants
Ridgeland restaurants that serve philly rolls

Red 8 Kitchen image

 

Red 8 Kitchen

910 Highland Colony Pkwy, Ridgeland

Avg 4.8 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
S7. Philly Roll*$8.00
shrimp tempura topped w. black pepper tuna, wasabi mayo
More about Red 8 Kitchen
Philly Spring Rolls image

 

BBC Ridgeland

879 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Spring Rolls$7.95
Seasoned beef, peppers, onions, with queso fondue.
More about BBC Ridgeland

