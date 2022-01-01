Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chili dogs in
Roanoke
/
Roanoke
/
Chili Dogs
Roanoke restaurants that serve chili dogs
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS
Chicago Bob's
3621 Blue Hills Village Dr, STE A, Roanoke
Avg 4.5
(9 reviews)
Jumbo Chili Cheese Dog
$4.99
Classic Chili Cheese Dog
$4.29
More about Chicago Bob's
Cast Plates & Pints
3555D Electric Rd, Roanoke
No reviews yet
Chili Dog
$9.99
More about Cast Plates & Pints
