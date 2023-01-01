Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cheesecake in Rochester

Go
Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve chocolate cheesecake

Banner pic

 

Olde Brick House - Rochester (OBH)

19 1st Avenue Southwest, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mint Chocolate Cheesecake$8.50
More about Olde Brick House - Rochester (OBH)
Consumer pic

 

Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar - 7 1st Ave SW

7 1st Ave SW, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salted Caramel Almond Chocolate Covered Cheesecake GF$10.00
This gluten- free elegant cheesecake features the sweet and salty combination of salt and caramel. Baked on a salty almond crust and topped with a thick bed of buttery caramel and a sprinkle of more almonds
More about Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar - 7 1st Ave SW

Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester

Tortellini

Garlic Chicken

Salmon

Pork Belly

Honey Chicken

Cannolis

Cornbread

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Rochester to explore

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (322 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (628 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (686 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (139 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston