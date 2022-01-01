Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

300 17th Ave NW, Rochester

Avg 4.4 (2299 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$14.99
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill

1517 16th St SW, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (436 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP TACOS$12.99
Flour tortilla filled with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, & fried shrimp with honey lime vinaigrette 12.99
More about Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Five West

1991 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (1521 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$17.00
Spicy marinated shrimp, lettuce, pico, cheddar Jack cheese, cilantro avocado lime sauce
More about Five West

