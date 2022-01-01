Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve ravioli

Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar - 7 1st Ave SW

7 1st Ave SW, Rochester

Ravioli Emiliani$18.00
Pasta sautéed in wine, butter, shiitake & regular mushrooms blended in a cream & tomato sauce
Deep Fried Ravioli$10.00
Kids Ravioli$7.00
More about Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar - 7 1st Ave SW
Sorellinas By Victorias - 1155 16th Street SW

1155 16th Street SW, Rochester

Fried Raviolis$13.00
Cheese filled ravioli breaded and fried, served with a side of marinara.
Kids Ravioli$7.00
Cheese Ravioli$16.00
Homestyle cheese ravioli topped with meat or marinara sauce
More about Sorellinas By Victorias - 1155 16th Street SW

