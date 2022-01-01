Ravioli in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve ravioli
Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar - 7 1st Ave SW
7 1st Ave SW, Rochester
|Ravioli Emiliani
|$18.00
Pasta sautéed in wine, butter, shiitake & regular mushrooms blended in a cream & tomato sauce
|Deep Fried Ravioli
|$10.00
|Kids Ravioli
|$7.00
Sorellinas By Victorias - 1155 16th Street SW
1155 16th Street SW, Rochester
|Fried Raviolis
|$13.00
Cheese filled ravioli breaded and fried, served with a side of marinara.
|Kids Ravioli
|$7.00
|Cheese Ravioli
|$16.00
Homestyle cheese ravioli topped with meat or marinara sauce