Fried chicken sandwiches in
Rochester
/
Rochester
/
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Rochester restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Hollandberry Pannekoeken - 214 N. Broadway
214 North Broadway Avenue, Rochester
No reviews yet
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$13.00
More about Hollandberry Pannekoeken - 214 N. Broadway
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brothers Bar & Grill
812 S Broadway, Rochester
Avg 4.4
(285 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$12.99
More about Brothers Bar & Grill
