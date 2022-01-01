Steak sandwiches in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill - Rochester
1517 16th St SW, Rochester
|Steak Sandwich
|$18.99
Chopped skirt steak with arugula, caramelized onions, white cheddar and balsamic on a toasted hoagie roll
Canadian Honker Restaurant
1203 2nd Street SW, Rochester
|Steak Sandwich
|$14.99
Thinly sliced slow roasted ribeye topped with swiss cheese and crispy fried onions
served on a toasted french roll. Served
with a side of au jus.