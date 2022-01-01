Steak sandwiches in Rochester

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill - Rochester

1517 16th St SW, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (436 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Sandwich$18.99
Chopped skirt steak with arugula, caramelized onions, white cheddar and balsamic on a toasted hoagie roll
More about Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill - Rochester
Canadian Honker Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Canadian Honker Restaurant

1203 2nd Street SW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (2020 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Sandwich$14.99
Thinly sliced slow roasted ribeye topped with swiss cheese and crispy fried onions
served on a toasted french roll. Served
with a side of au jus.
More about Canadian Honker Restaurant

