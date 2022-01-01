Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Rochester

Go
Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve garden salad

Banner pic

 

Purple Goat - 3708 N Broadway Ave

3708 N Broadway Ave, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garden Salad$12.95
Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons
More about Purple Goat - 3708 N Broadway Ave
Consumer pic

 

Newt's North

5231 East Frontage Road Hwy 52 NW, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garden Salad$8.50
Crisp lettuce topped with Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion, black olives, green peppers & croutons. Choice of French, Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Honey Mustard, Italian, Light Ranch, Light French, House Vinaigrette, or 1000 Island.
More about Newt's North

Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester

Macaroni Salad

Penne

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Tacos

Salmon

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Rochester to explore

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (271 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (577 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (609 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston