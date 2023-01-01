Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve risotto

Twigs Tavern and Grille

401 6th Street SW, Rochester

Risotto Poppers$7.99
Four fried risotto croquettes filled with cream cheese & jalapenos with a tomato-citrus aioli.
Caramelized Onion Risotto Cakes$10.99
With a savory onion sauce, fresh tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro.
The Redwood Room - 300 1st Ave NW

300 1st Ave NW, Rochester

Shrimp Risotto$21.00
Arborio rice simmered in chicken stock tossed with Tiger shrimp, sweet corn, pancetta, cream and fresh basil.
Risotto Fritters$9.00
Spheres of Arborio risotto with a gooey center of smoked Gouda and a crispy exterior of panko breadcrumbs. Served with a creamy artichoke tomato sauce
