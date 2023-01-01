Risotto in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve risotto
More about Twigs Tavern and Grille
Twigs Tavern and Grille
401 6th Street SW, Rochester
|Risotto Poppers
|$7.99
Four fried risotto croquettes filled with cream cheese & jalapenos with a tomato-citrus aioli.
|Caramelized Onion Risotto Cakes
|$10.99
With a savory onion sauce, fresh tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro.
More about The Redwood Room - 300 1st Ave NW
The Redwood Room - 300 1st Ave NW
300 1st Ave NW, Rochester
|Shrimp Risotto
|$21.00
Arborio rice simmered in chicken stock tossed with Tiger shrimp, sweet corn, pancetta, cream and fresh basil.
|Risotto Fritters
|$9.00
Spheres of Arborio risotto with a gooey center of smoked Gouda and a crispy exterior of panko breadcrumbs. Served with a creamy artichoke tomato sauce