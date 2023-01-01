Crispy chicken in Rockaway Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Rockaway Park restaurants that serve crispy chicken
HAMBURGERS
The Meat Up Grill
165 Beach 116th Street, Rockaway Park
Avg 4.2
(44 reviews)
CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SLIDERS 12PK
$48.00
12 Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Pickles, Chipotle Cole Slaw, Slider Bun
More about The Meat Up Grill
Callie's
410 Beach 129th St, Rockaway
No reviews yet
Crispy or Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$10.00
More about Callie's
