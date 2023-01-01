Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Rockaway Park

Rockaway Park restaurants
Toast

Rockaway Park restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

HAMBURGERS

The Meat Up Grill

165 Beach 116th Street, Rockaway Park

Avg 4.2 (44 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SLIDERS 12PK$48.00
12 Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Pickles, Chipotle Cole Slaw, Slider Bun
More about The Meat Up Grill
Callie's image

 

Callie's

410 Beach 129th St, Rockaway

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy or Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Callie's

