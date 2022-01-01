Go
Toast
  • /
  • Frisco
  • /
  • Rockfish Seafood Grill - Frisco

Rockfish Seafood Grill - Frisco

Come in and enjoy!

9179 Dallas Pkwy #170

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fish Market Salmon$18.00
Your fish, served grilled or blackened on a bed of orzo pasta and your choice of two sides.
Crawfish Etouffee$16.75
Homemade, spicy, Louisiana style étouffée full of crawfish tails, served with white rice and toasted garlic bread.
Louisiana Gumbo - Bowl$7.75
Our authentic New Orleans style gumbo loaded with shrimp, Andouille sausage and chicken. Served on white rice..
Kid Pasta$5.00
Penne pasta served with choice of Marinara sauce, Alfredo sauce, or melted Garlic Butter. Served with choice of one side item.
Family Shrimp Boil$42.00
New England Clam Chowder - Cup$5.75
A hearty clam chowder full of clams, potatoes, and sautéed veggies in a rich cream base.
Traditional Mussels$13.75
One pound of Chilean mussels cooked in white wine garlic butter sauce with tomatoes and artichoke hearts. Served with French bread.
Kid Popcorn Shrimp$6.00
Ten baby crispy fried shrimp served with choice of side item and side of ranch dressing.
Shrimp Cocktail - Dozen$13.25
Fish Market Catfish$18.00
Your fish, served grilled or blackened on a bed of orzo pasta and your choice of two sides.
See full menu

Location

9179 Dallas Pkwy #170

Frisco TX

Sunday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Zag afro fusion cuisine

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Green Gator

No reviews yet

Americana Cuisine with a Cajun twist!

Nerdvana

No reviews yet

Nerdvana Frisco is an unpretentious upscale restaurant and bar focused on contemporary american dining, craft beer, local coffee and video game culture. Enjoy one of our handcrafted dishes while watching the latest e-sports tournament.Have a local craft beer while slashing through mobs at our free play setups.@nerdvana is the place to enjoy nerd passion outside the norm.

Rotolo's Craft & Crust

No reviews yet

Your new happy place; the best of good food, good vibes, and no bullsh*t. Featuring authentic Italian crusts in three styles in award-winning combinations.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston