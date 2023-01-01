Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Rocky Mount

Go
Rocky Mount restaurants
Toast

Rocky Mount restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Item pic

 

Crown Chicken & Grill - "Sunset Ave"

3665 Sunset Avenue, Rocky Mount

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
6 Pcs Buffalo Wings$7.99
More about Crown Chicken & Grill - "Sunset Ave"
Item pic

 

Crown Chicken & Grill

963 W Raleigh Blvd, Rocky Mount, Rocky Mount

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
9 Pcs Buffalo Wings$11.49
More about Crown Chicken & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Rocky Mount

Burritos

Cobbler

Pastries

Pudding

Banana Pudding

Lamb Gyros

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Map

More near Rocky Mount to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (96 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (96 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (36 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Clayton

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (36 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

New Bern

No reviews yet

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (14 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (715 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1136 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (173 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (490 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (397 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston