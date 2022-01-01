Go
Rosemary Trattoria- Coronado

Fresh Pasta & Friends
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

120 ORANGE AVE • $$

Avg 4.3 (459 reviews)

Popular Items

Meatball Mozzarella$12.00
Three house meatballs baked with ricotta, mozzarella and tomato sauce
Primavera$19.00
Tomatoes, peppers, onions, eggplant, garlic, mushrooms & fresh basil sauteed in olive oil.
Alfredo$18.00
Alfredo cream sauce, Parmigiano reggiano
Picatta$26.00
Lightly floured cutlets in a shallot, caper lemon sauce. Served with a side of buttered fettuccine.
Lasagna$19.00
Our house lasagna with cheese or beef ragu.
Alla Vodka$21.00
Pomodoro sauce, cream, vodka, butter, Parmigiano reggiano
Bolognese$19.00
Italian meat & tomato ragu.
Caesar$13.00
Romaine lettuce, Caesar house dressing, Parmigiano reggiano cheese, white anchovies, croutons
Minestrone Soup$8.00
Italian vegetable soup, kidney beans, pasta & herbs
Chicken Parmigiana$25.00
Chicken breast lightly breaded and fried with mozzarella and our tomato sauce over pasta.
Location

120 ORANGE AVE

CORONADO CA

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
