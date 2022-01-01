Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ruskin restaurants you'll love

Ruskin restaurants
Must-try Ruskin restaurants

Sunset Grill at Little Harbor image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Grill at Little Harbor

602 Bahia Del Sol, Ruskin

Avg 4 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SUNSET HOUSE SALAD$7.99
Mixed greens with Dijon Vinaigrette, sun dried cranberries, cucumbers, Gouda cheese and tomato.
COCONUT SHRIMP$13.99
Large panko and coconut breaded shrimp. Served with house made cocktail sauce.
BONELESS WINGS$10.95
Tossed in your choice of signature sauce.
Ybor Grille image

 

Ybor Grille

339 19th Ave NE, Ruskin

Avg 4.6 (1220 reviews)
Lazy Gator image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lazy Gator

102 West Shell Point Road, Ruskin

Avg 3.5 (11 reviews)
Hooks Waterfront Bar and Grill image

 

Hooks Waterfront Bar and Grill

611 Destiny Dr., Ruskin

No reviews yet
