Rye Society Denver

We offer the best of traditional Jewish comfort food!

3090 Larimer Street

Popular Items

Dr. Rosen's Feel Good Bowl$15.50
Sweet Potatoes, Mushrooms, Curried Cauliflower, Quinoa, Kale, Avocado, Pepitas, Tamari Carrot Vinaigrette
18 + 1$17.00
Steamed Pastrami or Turkey Pastrami, Slaw, Russian Dressing, Swiss, Toasted Rye Bread
The Green Gables$14.50
Thinly Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Tomato, Horseradish Aioli, Ciabatta
Matzah Ball Soup$8.00
Hebrew Hammer$12.00
Acme Lox, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Capers, Cucumber, Dill, Plain Schmear
The Rye Reuben$17.00
Steamed Corned Beef, Swiss, Kraut, Russian Dressing, Toasted Rye Bread
Standard$8.00
Bacon or Ham, American or Cheddar Cheese, Egg, Ketchup
Cold Cut Combo$14.00
Bologna, Ham, Salami with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Garlic aioli, herb vinaigrette, provolone on ciabatta.
Bagel & Schmear$5.00
Plain, Sesame, Everything
Rye Egg$11.00
Pastrami, Swiss,Egg, Russian Dressing
3090 Larimer Street

Denver CO

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
