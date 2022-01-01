Go
SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food

5365 Spring Valley Road

Popular Items

16. Basil Stir Fry (Krapow)$11.99
Bell peppers, onions, garlics, chili, Thai basil ad kaffir lime leaves, in our homemade Thai basil sauce. Serve with jasmine rice.
11. Drunken Noodles ( Pad Kee Mow )$11.99
Stir fried flat noodles with bell peppers, onion, garlic, egg, Thai basil and kaffir lime leaves.
10. Pad Thai$11.99
Fresh thin rice noodle with eggs, scallion, beansprout, crushed peanuts and our homemade sauce.
4. Sabaidee Wings$8.99
Chicken Wings topped with garlic flakes and served with sweet and sour sauce.
14. Lao Fried Rice$11.99
Stir fried rice with eggs, onion, scallions, tomatoes, and our homemade sauce.
2. Crispy Veggie Rolls (4 pieces)$5.99
Homemade deep-fried veggie rolls served with sweet and sour sauce.
20. Yellow Curry$11.99
Yellow curry paste in coconut milk, carrots, potatoes, topped with fried shallots. Served with jasmine rice.
12. Sweet Soy Sauce Noodles (Pad See Ew)$11.99
Fresh flat rice noodle with eggs, broccoli, and carrots in sweetened soy sauce.
15. Basil Fried Rice$11.99
Stir fried rice with bell peppers, onions, garlics, chili, Thai basil, and our homemade sauce.
Thai Iced Tea$3.99
Location

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
