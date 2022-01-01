Go
Toast

Saigon Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

12195 highway 92 STE 132

No reviews yet

Popular Items

YES Utensils
-P5- Pho Ga-Chicken
Strips of sweet and juicy white & dark meat chicken are marinated in a delicious, clear chicken broth, and topped with a sprinkle of white onion, green onion, and fried shallot. Pho Ga is a slurpy pleasure for the soul.
A8 Cheese Puffs$5.95
Crispy wonton skin filled with crabmeat filament and cream cheese. Served with tangy pineapple sauce.
A1 Goi Cuon$4.95
Succulent pork and shrimp mixed with vermicelli rice noodles, lettuce, bean sprouts, and wrapped in rice paper. Accompanied by peanut-hoisin dip.
N4 Pad Thai Dinner$12.95
In a tamarind-based and palm sugar sauce, thin and flat rice sticks noodles are stir-fried with egg, your choice of meat then tossed with chives, fresh bean sprout, fried shallot onion and topped with crushed peanuts. A squeeze of fresh lime juice completes this dish.
SS2 Tom Kha-Coconut$4.25
Chunks of chicken breasts with white mushrooms and cilantro in a richly flavored coconut milk and chicken broth seasoned with Thai spices, galangal, lemon grass and kaffir lime leaves.
AD3 Sesame CK Dinner$12.95
Lightly battered chicken are deep-fried until golden then dressed with translucent, sweet brown sauce, served with broccoli florets and sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds.
-P2- Pho Tai-Rare Steak
A layer of thin, rare eye round steak is cooked by the beef broth right in your bowl, bringing out the sweetness and tenderness of the beef slices into each bite.
Thai Tea$3.50
NO Utensils
See full menu

Location

12195 highway 92 STE 132

woodstock GA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Guston Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

A&M Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sidelines Grille

No reviews yet

Great Food, Good Times & All The Games!

Prime 120

No reviews yet

Fine dining steakhouse featuring the highest quality meats and seafood. Live music on Friday and Saturday nights.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston