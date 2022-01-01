Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Downtown St. Petersburg

Downtown St. Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Downtown St. Petersburg restaurants that serve enchiladas

Red Mesa image

 

Red Mesa - Mercado

1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 oz Enchilada Sauce Red (O)$1.25
2 oz Enchilada Sauce Green (O)$1.25
More about Red Mesa - Mercado
Red Mesa image

 

Red Mesa - Cantina

128 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Enchiladas.$14.00
Enchiladas served with Shredded Roast Pork, Tomato Habanero Sauce, Jack Cheese, Cilantro/Onion Blend, and Crema. Served with Cantina Rice.
Chicken Enchiladas.$14.00
Enchiladas served with Roasted Chicken, Tomato, Grilled Poblano chile & onion, Salsa Verde, Jack Cheese, Cilantro/Onion Blend, and Crema. Served with Cantina Rice.
More about Red Mesa - Cantina

Map

Map

