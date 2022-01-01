Enchiladas in Downtown St. Petersburg
Downtown St. Petersburg restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Red Mesa - Mercado
Red Mesa - Mercado
1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg
|2 oz Enchilada Sauce Red (O)
|$1.25
|2 oz Enchilada Sauce Green (O)
|$1.25
More about Red Mesa - Cantina
Red Mesa - Cantina
128 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg
|Pork Enchiladas.
|$14.00
Enchiladas served with Shredded Roast Pork, Tomato Habanero Sauce, Jack Cheese, Cilantro/Onion Blend, and Crema. Served with Cantina Rice.
|Chicken Enchiladas.
|$14.00
Enchiladas served with Roasted Chicken, Tomato, Grilled Poblano chile & onion, Salsa Verde, Jack Cheese, Cilantro/Onion Blend, and Crema. Served with Cantina Rice.