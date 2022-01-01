Italian sandwiches in Saint Simons Island
Saint Simons Island restaurants that serve italian sandwiches
Three Little Birds -Fly In, Fly Out - 509 Ocean Boulevard
509 Ocean Boulevard, St. Simons Island
|Italian Beef Sandwich
|$12.50
Shaved italian beef with pickled Giardiniera on hoagie roll
V Pizza - St. Simons Island, GA
600 Sea Island Rd, Saint Simons Isl
|Italian Sausage Sandwich
|$12.00
wood fire-roasted sausage, mild or hot giardiniera, and gravy*
*gravy comes on the side for all to-go orders
|Italian Combo Sandwich
|$14.00
combination of the Italian Beef and the
Italian Sausage, mild or hot giardiniera, and gravy*
*gravy comes on the side for all to-go orders
|Italian Sausage & Peppers Sandwich
|$12.00
Italian rope sausage, peppers and onion, optional San Marzano Tomato sauce