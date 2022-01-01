Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian sandwiches in Saint Simons Island

Saint Simons Island restaurants
Toast

Saint Simons Island restaurants that serve italian sandwiches

Banner pic

 

Three Little Birds -Fly In, Fly Out - 509 Ocean Boulevard

509 Ocean Boulevard, St. Simons Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Beef Sandwich$12.50
Shaved italian beef with pickled Giardiniera on hoagie roll
More about Three Little Birds -Fly In, Fly Out - 509 Ocean Boulevard
Item pic

 

V Pizza - St. Simons Island, GA

600 Sea Island Rd, Saint Simons Isl

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Sausage Sandwich$12.00
wood fire-roasted sausage, mild or hot giardiniera, and gravy*
*gravy comes on the side for all to-go orders
Italian Combo Sandwich$14.00
combination of the Italian Beef and the
Italian Sausage, mild or hot giardiniera, and gravy*
*gravy comes on the side for all to-go orders
Italian Sausage & Peppers Sandwich$12.00
Italian rope sausage, peppers and onion, optional San Marzano Tomato sauce
More about V Pizza - St. Simons Island, GA

