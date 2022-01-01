Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Saluda restaurants you'll love

Saluda restaurants
  • Saluda

Saluda's top cuisines

American
American
Mediterranean
Mediterranean
Must-try Saluda restaurants

Consumer pic

 

The Purple Onion - Saluda

16 E main St, Saluda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Greek Salad$12.00
romaine, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, feta, cucumber, tomato, purple onion, greek vinaigrette (V*,G
12" Classico$17.00
pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper, parmesan, mozzarella, tomato sauce
Mediterranean Plate Salad$14.00
quinoa tabouleh, hummus, greens, kalamata olives, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled purple onions, olives & pita (V*,G*)
More about The Purple Onion - Saluda
Consumer pic

 

The SPOT

101 E Main St, Saluda

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The SPOT
Azalea Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Azalea Bistro

40 E Main St, Saluda

Avg 4 (88 reviews)
More about Azalea Bistro
More near Saluda to explore

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Greer

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Boiling Springs

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mills River

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
