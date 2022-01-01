Cappuccino in San Angelo
The Bearded Barista
2412 College Hills Blvd Suite 224, San Angelo
|Cappuccino
A coffee drink similar to a latte only with less steamed milk and more of the foam. It’s made with our house roasted Brazilian espresso beans and a thicker milk foam than a latte.
(Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected)
Recommended:
2 pumps for 12 oz
3 pumps for 16 oz
4 pumps for 20 oz
BUTTERCUP
1921 Sherwood way, San angelo
|Cappuccino
Espresso plus steamed milk and clouds of milk froth = cappuccino! If you like foam, order a cappuccino. If you don’t like foam, scroll for a latte. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium, and 4 shots in the large.
Xertz Coffee
2351 Sunset Dr, San Angelo
|Hot Cappuccino
Espresso tucked underneath a blanket of frothed hot milk. Served with 1 shot in the 12oz, 2 shots in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, and 3 shots in the 24oz.
|Iced Cappuccino
Espresso poured over ice tucked underneath a thick blanket of frothed cold milk. Served with 1 shot in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, 2 shots in the 24oz, and 3 shots in the 32oz.