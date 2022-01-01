Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vietnamese coffee in San Angelo

San Angelo restaurants
San Angelo restaurants that serve vietnamese coffee

Cà Phê Sữa Đá (Vietnamese iced coffee) image

 

The Bearded Barista

2412 College Hills Blvd Suite 224, San Angelo

Avg 4.7 (28 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cà Phê Sữa Đá (Vietnamese iced coffee)$4.50
This is a traditional Vietnamese iced coffee made by brewing Vietnamese coffee with a phin (Vietnamese small metal drip coffee filter) over sweetened condensed milk, then stirred while still hot and poured over ice.
More about The Bearded Barista
vietnamese iced coffee image

 

BUTTERCUP

1921 Sherwood way, San angelo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vietnamese Iced Coffee
If you’re looking for an iced coffee that’s sweet, the Vietnamese is for you. We add a house made specialty vanilla sweet cream to our house made Nitro Cold Brew. 🤤 This can be made dairy free. We have a coconut milk version.
More about BUTTERCUP
Consumer pic

 

WTXBTH

13 West Beauregard Ave, San Angelo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vietnamese Iced Coffee
Tiger brown sugar + Condensed milk + Coffee + Half & half + Coffee jelly
More about WTXBTH

