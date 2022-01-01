Vietnamese coffee in San Angelo
San Angelo restaurants that serve vietnamese coffee
More about The Bearded Barista
The Bearded Barista
2412 College Hills Blvd Suite 224, San Angelo
|Cà Phê Sữa Đá (Vietnamese iced coffee)
|$4.50
This is a traditional Vietnamese iced coffee made by brewing Vietnamese coffee with a phin (Vietnamese small metal drip coffee filter) over sweetened condensed milk, then stirred while still hot and poured over ice.
More about BUTTERCUP
BUTTERCUP
1921 Sherwood way, San angelo
|Vietnamese Iced Coffee
If you’re looking for an iced coffee that’s sweet, the Vietnamese is for you. We add a house made specialty vanilla sweet cream to our house made Nitro Cold Brew. 🤤 This can be made dairy free. We have a coconut milk version.