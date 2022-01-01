Cheeseburgers in San Angelo
Sunset Jr
3504 Knickerbocker Road, San Angelo
|Double Texas Smash Cheeseburger
|$13.00
(2) 1/3lb. Angus burger patties, 2 slices of cheddar cheese, Served on a Brioche Bun with your choice of veggies and condiments.
|Texas Smash Cheeseburger
|$8.00
Brioche Bun, (1) 1/3lb. Angus burger patty, 1 slice of cheddar cheese with Your choice of veggies and condiments.
Western Sky Steak House
2024 N. Chadbourne, San Angelo
|Cheeseburger
|$10.50
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fuentes Cafe Downtown
101 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo
|!Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.50
Made with Fresh Ground Beef. Served with Mustard, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Pickles & choice of Fries or Onion Rings