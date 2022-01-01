Go
SANTIAGO'S

Freshly prepared coastal fare. Savory shrimp, fish, Carne Asada and plenty of veggies. This is our on-line limited takeout menu.
We encourage you to dine in with us to enjoy our craft beer on tap and the best margaritas on the seacoast.

20 depot square

Popular Items

TACO COMBO$13.00
(Choose two) : grilled chicken breast, short rib, spicy shrimp, grilled
mahi mahi (fish) or veggie of the day.
Salsa fresca, shredded cabbage, cheddar jack, Santiago’s Cold Sauce in a 6” flour tortilla. Served with rice and beans.
QUESADILLA$10.14
Cheddar jack cheese in a 12” flour tortilla served with sides of guacamole, salsa fresca, Santiago’s cool sauce and black beans.
SIDE OF CHIPS$3.00
>HAVANA DIP$9.22
Slow baked black beans, queso sauce, salsa fresca and cotija cheese. Served with house-baked pita chips. Have it as it is or add some chicken or short rib. Warning: addictive.
SIDE OF SALSA$3.00
>GUACAMOLE$11.06
Avocados, a bit of pico, garlic and fresh squeezed lime. Made to order.
TACO$4.60
SIDE OF GUAC (2 oz)$2.00
STUFFED POBLANO PEPPER$11.98
Split poblano pepper, grilled chicken breast, yellow rice, cheddar jack and cotija cheese. Topped with verde aioli and red pepper coulis
GRILLED PEPPER BURRITO$11.98
Grilled red pepper, poblano, banana peppers, yellow rice, beginners hot sauce, verde aioli, side of beans and sour cream
Location

20 depot square

Hampton NH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
No reviews yet

