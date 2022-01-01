Go
  • Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.

Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.

New American Cuisine

5900 W Slaughter Ln

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Angus Young Burger$15.95
1/2 lb Certified Angus Beef ~ Brioche Bun ~ LTO ~ Smoked Tomato Jam ~ Fresh Cut Fries ~ Choice of cheese
Texas Redfish Tacos$15.95
Sauteed Gulf Redfish-Peppers-Onions ~ Mixed Cabbage ~ Tortilla Strips ~ Avocado ~ Cilantro ~ Corn-Flour Tortilla, Black Beans _ Ginger-Soy Dipping Sauce
Harissa Power Bowl$17.95
Red Quinoa ~ Sweet Potatoes ~ Baby Spinach ~ Toasted Walnuts ~ Feta cheese ~ Brussel Sprouts ~ Harissa Vinaigrette. Choice of Chicken, Tofu, Shrimp or Salmon
Honey-Ginger-Soy Brussels$10.25
Crispy Brussel Sprouts ~ Honey-Ginger-Soy ~ Honey-Pepper Bacon ~ Pancetta
Pork Chop Baby!$22.95
10oz Bone-In French cut Pork Chop ~ Country Red Potato Mashers ~ Seasonal Vegetables ~ Sweet Port Beurre Blanc
Best Damn Pork Chop In Town!
Kids Chicken Tenders$4.99
with choice of fries, sauteed veggies, fresh fruit, mashed potatoes or tortilla chips
Kids Cheeseburger$5.59
with choice of fries, sauteed veggies, fresh fruit, mashed potatoes or tortilla chips
Lettuce Wraps Chicken$10.85
Peanut-Basted Natural Chicken ~ Crisp Artisan Baby Romaine Lettuce ~ Julienned Carrots ~ Mixed Cabbage ~ Crispy Wontons ~ Peanuts~Ginger Soy Dipping Sauce.
Chicken Penne Pasta$18.95
All Natural Chicken Breast ~ Penne Pasta ~ Shallots ~ Bacon ~ Sundried Tomato Garlic Cream Sauce.
Bear Catch!$23.95
Austin's Best Salmon, We Promise!
Grilled 6oz Atlantic Salmon ~ Seasonal Vegetables ~ Basmati Rice ~ Lemon Buerre Blanc
Location

5900 W Slaughter Ln

Austin TX

Sunday10:20 am - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:50 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:50 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:50 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:50 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:50 am - 10:30 pm
