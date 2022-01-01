Go
Sauced Taproom & Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • EMPANADAS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

14701-4 Detroit Avenue • $$

Avg 4.4 (922 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings
Loaded Baked Potato Fries$8.50
fresh cut fries, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, ranch, green onions, cilantro lime sour cream
The Marty Fries$8.50
queso, pulled chicken, bacon, havarti, ranch
Ranch$0.50
Mini Pretzels$8.50
soft pretzel sticks served
with our fancy sauce and
cheese sauce for dipping
Side Fries$3.50
Hand cut french fries
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$4.00
housemade dough, buffalo sauce, pulled chicken, mozzarella, green onions, ranch
Empanadas
empanada shells filled with choice of filling: beef and chicken contain potatoes, onions, red and green bell peppers, and jalapenos
vegetable contains potatoes, onions red and green bell peppers, jalapenos, celery, banana peppers and mushrooms
Pop Popper is a jalapeno popper version.
Wings$7.50
5 per order
Pickle Pizza$3.50
white sauce, mozzarella,
pickles
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Online Ordering
14701-4 Detroit Avenue

Lakewood OH

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
