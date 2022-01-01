Sauced Taproom & Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • EMPANADAS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
14701-4 Detroit Avenue • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
14701-4 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Ohio City Burrito - Lakewood
Come in and enjoy!
Beyond Juicery + Eatery
FRESH is our FOCUS
PEOLE are our PURPOSE
Humble Wine Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Deagan's Kitchen & Bar
Deagan's Kitchen and Bar is a gastropub/craft beer bar in Lakewood, Ohio.