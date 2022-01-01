Go
Seasons Plant Based Bistro

100% Vegan restaurant offering a comfortable setting with delicious food.

1370 S State St

Popular Items

7'' Cinnamon Bread$8.00
Soft baked dough smothered in house butter, sugar and brown spice served with housemade sweet vanilla mascarpone. (ALLERGENS: TREE NUTS, GLUTEN.)
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
4 pc. House made mozzarella sticks, served with choice of ranch, marinara or cream sauce. (ALLERGENS: GLUTEN, CASHEWS.)
Breadsticks$8.00
5 soft baked breadsticks topped with olive oil, onion garlic and oregano. Served with choice of sauce. (ALLERGENS: GLUTEN.)
12" Build Your Own$14.00
Start with a crust and choose your own sauce, cheese, protein, and toppings. (CONTAINS: GLUTEN)
12" Hang Loose$18.00
BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, pineapple, jalapeno, onion, chicken (ALLERGENS: Gluten,Tree Nuts, Soy)
Chicken alla Vokda$16.00
Ziti noodles, house made pink sauce, chicken, olives, red bell pepper, pepper jack cheese. (ALLERGIES: GLUTEN, TREE NUTS, COCONUT, SOY.)
12" Primo$18.00
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, sausage, bell peppers, onions, black olives, and mushrooms (ALLERGENS: Gluten, Tree Nuts, Soy)
Mushroom Alfredo$16.00
Ziti noodles, house made white sauce, mushrooms, onion, roasted garlic, and parmesan. ( ALLERGIES: GLUTEN, TREE NUTS, COCONUT.)
Snix - Sweet Hazel and Co.$2.75
Entree Mac & Cheese$14.00
Elbow noodles, house made mac & cheese sauce. (ALLERGENS: CASHEWS, GLUTEN.)
South Salt Lake UT

Sunday1:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
