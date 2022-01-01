Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Sheridan

Sheridan restaurants
Sheridan restaurants that serve salmon

Frackelton’s Fine Food & Spirits

55 N Main, Sheridan

Avg 4.4 (909 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon$29.95
More about Frackelton’s Fine Food & Spirits
Wyoming Rib & Chop House

847 North Main St, Sheridan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cedar Plank Salmon$22.95
8-oz. freshly cut salmon topped with a lemon pepper seasoning, oven roasted, then added to our 2,000-degree oven until the cedar plank ignites. This dish is served on fire with a lemon wedge and chives
Salmon Grilled$22.95
More about Wyoming Rib & Chop House

