Cheesecake in Sherman Oaks
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about Malama Pono Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Malama Pono Restaurant
13355 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks
|Inside Out Yuzu Cheesecake
|$10.00
Fresh Blueberry Yuzu Compote / Ginger Streusel
More about Hillside Kitchen
Hillside Kitchen
15456 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Coconut Cheesecake
|$16.00
Lady M's lush and elegant Coconut Cheesecake is a tropical dream come true. A decadent blend of fresh coconut purée, soft mascarpone, and velvety cream cheese sits atop a golden graham cracker crust while a light whipped cream topping and a sprinkling of finely shredded coconut makes for a delightfully delicate finish.