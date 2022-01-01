Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Sherman Oaks

Go
Sherman Oaks restaurants
Toast

Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Malama Pono Restaurant

13355 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks

Avg 5 (1242 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Inside Out Yuzu Cheesecake$10.00
Fresh Blueberry Yuzu Compote / Ginger Streusel
More about Malama Pono Restaurant
Item pic

 

Hillside Kitchen

15456 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Cheesecake$16.00
Lady M's lush and elegant Coconut Cheesecake is a tropical dream come true. A decadent blend of fresh coconut purée, soft mascarpone, and velvety cream cheese sits atop a golden graham cracker crust while a light whipped cream topping and a sprinkling of finely shredded coconut makes for a delightfully delicate finish.
More about Hillside Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Sherman Oaks

Edamame

Carne Asada

Chicken Tenders

Chocolate Cake

Bean Burritos

Tacos

Chopped Salad

Green Beans

Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston