Shreveport seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Shreveport

Crawdaddy's Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN

Crawdaddy's Kitchen

9370 Mansfield Road, Shreveport

Avg 4.6 (2179 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seafood Tacos$10.99
Prime Boneless Pork Ribeye$15.99
Fried Shrimp Poboy$11.99
More about Crawdaddy's Kitchen
Crawdaddy's Kitchen Food Truck image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN

Crawdaddy's Kitchen Food Truck

9370 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport

Avg 4.6 (2179 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gumbo 12oz$12.00
Cajun Swamp Fries$11.50
Crawfish 3 1/2 Lb Platter$22.50
More about Crawdaddy's Kitchen Food Truck
Gibbons Fine Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Gibbons Fine Grill

1714 East 70th Street, Shreveport

Avg 4.6 (777 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Deviled Eggs$4.95
Mom's recipe garnished with bacon.
Fresh North Atlantic Salmon (Lunch Cut)$11.95
(Filleted In-House Daily)
Seasoned, grilled and drizzled with champagne lemon butter.
Firecracker Shrimp$8.95
Hand-breaded crispy shrimp tossed in a creamy firecracker sauce.
More about Gibbons Fine Grill

Lufkin

