THRIVE JUICE BAR & KITCHEN

Thrive Juice Bar & Kitchen offers quick and delicious nourishing food and vibrant drinks to fuel your adventures in and around Acadia National Park. Menu offerings include: breakfast bites, fresh juices, superfood smoothies, smoothie bowls, hearty salads, wraps, homemade healthy snacks and sweet treats. The Thrive Juice Bar & Kitchen menu offers something for everyone and features abundant gluten-free and plant-based vegan options while providing fresh and exciting choices for meat eaters alike.

