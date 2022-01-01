Go
Siam Orchid

30 Rodick St

Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Popular Items

Crab Rangoons$8.95
Crispy wonton skin filled with fresh crab meat and cream cheese, served with sweet & sour sauce
Pud Thai$14.95
Famous sweet and tangy rice noodle dish with scallions, egg and peanuts
Spicy Tuna Tempura$9.95
Tuna,Spicy mayo and scallions
Pineapple Fried Rice$14.95
Pineapple, Thai Jasmine rice, green peas, onions, egg and carrots, topped with scallions
Edamame$7.95
Steamed soybeans, seasoned with salt
Dumplings$8.95
Ground pork, cabbage, ginger and scallions wrapped in dough, served with Thai ginger sauce
Chirashi$24.95
Sashimi assorted fish with Japanese vegetables and seaweed over rice
Fresh Spring Rolls$8.95
Fresh lettuce, red onion, celery, carrots and cilantro in a soft rice paper, served with sweet & sour sauce. Optionally add tofu, chicken, or shrimp.
Thai Lo Mein$14.95
Served with mixed vegetables
Pud See-Eaw$14.95
Stir fried large noodles with egg, broccoli and carrots in a soy sauce
Location

30 Rodick St, Bar Harbor ME 04609

Nearby restaurants

Mount Dessert Bakery

No reviews yet

Baking the world a better place!!

West Street Cafe

No reviews yet

We're a casual family owned and operated New England seafood restaurant on the coast of Maine.

Mama DiMatteo's

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!
Celebrating our 36th season

THRIVE JUICE BAR & KITCHEN

No reviews yet

Thrive Juice Bar & Kitchen offers quick and delicious nourishing food and vibrant drinks to fuel your adventures in and around Acadia National Park. Menu offerings include: breakfast bites, fresh juices, superfood smoothies, smoothie bowls, hearty salads, wraps, homemade healthy snacks and sweet treats. The Thrive Juice Bar & Kitchen menu offers something for everyone and features abundant gluten-free and plant-based vegan options while providing fresh and exciting choices for meat eaters alike.

