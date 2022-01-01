Go
Sichuan Gourmet

Authentic Chinese Sichuan Restaurant

1006 Beacon St

Popular Items

Rainbow Fish Filet L. 五彩魚片$10.95
🌶️🌶️ 麻婆豆腐 Ma Po Tofu$11.50
🌶️ 四川宮保雞 Sichuan Kung Bao Chicken$12.95
芝麻雞 Sesame Chicken$13.95
干煸四季豆 Sichuan Style String Beans$11.50
🌶️🌶️ 香辣熗鍋魚 Xiang La Dry Fish Filet$17.95
🌶️ General Tso's Chicken L. 左宗堂雞$8.95
白飯 Boiled Rice$0.99
🌶️ 紅油抄手 Sichuan Wonton with Spicy Chili Sauce$6.25
龍抄手 Wonton Soup (for 2)$6.50
Location

1006 Beacon St

Brookline MA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
