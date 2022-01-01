Go
Sick Pizza Company

We are the home of the best Detroit Style Pizza in Michigan! Fresh ingredients that include the freshest veggies available, all dough and sandwiches made from scratch, all fresh meats (no frozen pellets) and a variety of Michigan made sides and sodas. Sick concentrates on a quality product and the ultimate in customer service.

PIZZA

33 N Washington

Avg 4 (7 reviews)

Popular Items

Detroit Style Deep Dish - 8 Piece$13.99
A Detroit Favorite - Invented and produced for the Motor City - Made from scratch dough that is housed in a blue steel pan to rise to perfection - dressed with House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese and the sauce on the top. Additional toppings $2.25 Extra Cheese add $3.00
16" Hand Tossed Round Pizza$13.99
Made from scratch dough, dressed with sauce and House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese. Additional toppings $2.25 Extra Cheese add $3.00
Antipasto - Small$8.99
Blend of Ice Berg, Romaine and Spinach, Cubed Ham& Salami, pepperocini, artichokes, tomato, fresh mozzarella, house croutons & greek olives
Bread Sticks$4.25
Almost Famous Stix - Golden brown shell with a soft chewy center, finished with garlic butter, sea salt and a Parmesan & Romano Blend - Bag of 10 stix
Outrageous Cheesy Bread$8.99
Blue Steel Cheesey Bread with House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheesebaked to perfection and topped with Garlic Butter, Parmesan & Romano Blend and Garlic Salt
Side of Ranch$1.75
Ranch made in house for the perfect taste & texture!
Garlic Cream Cheese$2.50
Our Secret Recipe Cream Cheese Dip. Awesome on bread sticks, Cheesy bread and pizza!
Free Bag of Bread - Oxford Sports Discount Card - must present card
Free Bag of bread with $20.00 Purchase. Must present discount card at time of purchase or full price of bread will be added to your order.
12" Hand Tossed Round Pizza$9.49
Made from scratch dough, dressed with sauce and House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese. Additional toppings $1.50 Extra Cheese add $2.50
Detroit Style Deep Dish - 6 Piece$9.49
A Detroit Favorite - Invented and produced for the Motor City - Made from scratch dough that is housed in a blue steel pan to rise to perfection - dressed with House Blend Mozzarella& Wisconsin Brick Cheese and the sauce on the top. Additional toppings $1.50 Extra Cheese add $2.50
Delivery
Takeout

Location

33 N Washington

Oxford MI

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
