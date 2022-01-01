Go
Consumer picView gallery

Sir Benedict's Tavern

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

805 E Superior St

Duluth, MN 55802

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

See full menu

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

805 E Superior St, Duluth MN 55802

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fitgers Brewhouse
orange star4.0 • 48
600 E Superior St Duluth, MN 55802
View restaurantnext
The King of Creams- Hillside
orange star4.6 • 920
502 E 4th St Duluth, MN 55805
View restaurantnext
Blacklist Brewing Co - 120 E Superior St
orange starNo Reviews
120 E Superior St Duluth, MN 55802
View restaurantnext
Canal Park Brewing Company
orange star4.2 • 2,797
300 Canal Park Drive Duluth, MN 55802
View restaurantnext
Burrito Union - 1332 E 4th St
orange star4.2 • 1,792
1332 E 4th St Duluth, MN 55805
View restaurantnext
Apostle Supper Club - Duluth
orange starNo Reviews
505 W Superior St. Duluth, MN 55802
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Duluth

Canal Park Brewing Company
orange star4.2 • 2,797
300 Canal Park Drive Duluth, MN 55802
View restaurantnext
Burrito Union - 1332 E 4th St
orange star4.2 • 1,792
1332 E 4th St Duluth, MN 55805
View restaurantnext
The King of Creams- Hillside
orange star4.6 • 920
502 E 4th St Duluth, MN 55805
View restaurantnext
Boomtown Duluth\r\n4483 Martin Rd.\r\nDuluth, MN 55803\r\n218-722-0977
orange star4.5 • 710
4483 Martin Rd Duluth, MN 55803
View restaurantnext
The Rathskeller - 132 E Superior St
orange star4.8 • 93
132 E Superior St Duluth, MN 55802
View restaurantnext
Fitgers Brewhouse
orange star4.0 • 48
600 E Superior St Duluth, MN 55802
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Duluth

North Branch

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Andover

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Becker

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Albertville

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Sir Benedict's Tavern

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston