Go
Toast

Skyline Social & Games

Come in and enjoy!

4894 Miller Trunk Highway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$14.00
Grilled chicken with ranch dressing, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Breaded mozzarella, served with marinara sauce
Large Specialty$24.50
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich$15.00
Thin-sliced sirloin and pastrami with red onions, green peppers, garlic, and mushrooms, topped with melted provolone cheese
Chicken Wings$13.00
Boneless or traditional bone-in. Your choice of Parmesan Garlic Dry-Rub, Lemon Pepper Dry-Rub, BBQ, Buffalo, Sweet Chili, Inferno. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing and celery sticks
Extra Side Sauce
Mild Popcorn Chicken$9.00
Served with ranch or bleu cheese
Large BYO$19.00
16" Large Feeds 3-4
Topping choices: Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Beef, Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Pineapple, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Pepperoncini Peppers, Fresh Baby Spinach, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Black Olives, Green Olives and Red Onions. 1.75 per topping
Garlic Cheese Bread$7.00
Garlic bread topped with melted cheese, served with marinara sauce
Medium BYO$15.75
14" Medium Feeds 2-3
Topping choices: Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian Bacon, Seasoned Beef, Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Pineapple, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Pepperoncini Peppers, Fresh Baby Spinach, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Black Olives, Green Olives and Red Onions. 1.75 per topping
See full menu

Location

4894 Miller Trunk Highway

Hermantown MN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The King of Creams - Hermantown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Duluth Boomtown

No reviews yet

Boomtown is an upscale casual restaurant serving up the area’s best food along with hand-crafted beers, wine list and amazing cocktails. We feature chef driven gastropub cuisine, including steaks, seafood, pastas, flatbreads and more.

Flame Nightclub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blacklist Brewing Co

No reviews yet

Superior Water. Superior Beer.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston