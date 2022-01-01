Go
Toast

Snitz Creek Brewery

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

7 N 9th St • $$

Avg 4.5 (986 reviews)

Popular Items

Boneless Wings$15.00
Tossed with your choice of hot, spicy bbq, sweet chili honey, bbq, or nashville hot sauce.
Side Fries$3.00
Applewood Smoked Pork$14.00
12 hour slow smoked pork, bbq sauce, house cole slaw
The Snitzer$15.00
Char grilled burger, Lebanon sweet bologna, cheddar, lettuce, mayo, pretzel roll
Pretzel Dipped Fish Fry$19.00
Made fresh to order with french fries, cole slaw and pickled red onion, malt vinegar aioli
Philadelphia Soft Pretzel Braid$9.00
Served with Explorer Ale cheese sauce & Beer mustard
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos$13.00
Creek Side Cheeseburger$13.00
American, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
Cheesesteak$13.00
Philly steak meat, house made cheddar ale sauce, sautéed onions & peppers
Brisket Melt$15.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7 N 9th St

Lebanon PA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Red Headed League Public House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Mick's All American Pub (Lebanon)

No reviews yet

Full service, family and sports oriented, local pub.

Quentin Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

QT Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston