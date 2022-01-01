Society Restaurant and Lounge
At The Society Restaurant & Lounge, we strive to incorporate those three key ingredients in everything we do. Located in the heart of downtown Silver Spring, The Society Restaurant & Lounge is inspired by our deep love of food, people, and community awareness.
The Society Restaurant & Lounge offers a chic dining experience accented by a sleek and modern atmosphere. With a dynamic late-night scene, The Society Restaurant & Lounge is the perfect destination to transition from an intimate dinner into an exciting nightlife event.
Come and grab a drink. Stay for dinner. We welcome you to experience the best of who we are, where we go, and what we eat.
8229 Georgia Avenue
Location
Silver Spring MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 4:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 4:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 4:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 4:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 4:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 4:00 pm
